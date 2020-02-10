Gulden Price Tops $0.0122 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. Gulden has a market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $47,537.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Bittrex and GuldenTrader. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00748950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007514 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 505,516,267 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nocks, LiteBit.eu, GuldenTrader, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

