GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 105.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GWPH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $126.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.33. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $95.71 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,590.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $48,967.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 908,916 shares of company stock worth $8,575,650. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 9.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 192.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

