GXChain Market Capitalization Achieves $37.74 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 10th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $37.74 million and $9.59 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00005877 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, BigONE, Binance and DragonEX. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00026586 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, QBTC, Huobi, Gate.io, Binance, BigONE, DragonEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

