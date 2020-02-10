H. Lundbeck A/S- Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S-‘s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

HLUYY opened at $42.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $46.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18.

H. Lundbeck A/S- Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

