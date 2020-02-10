Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/9/2020 – Hain Celestial Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2020 – Hain Celestial Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Hain Celestial Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Hain Celestial Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2020 – Hain Celestial Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – Hain Celestial Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2020 – Hain Celestial Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Hain Celestial Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/31/2019 – Hain Celestial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Hain Celestial Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 814,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,310. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth $64,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

