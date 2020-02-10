Hain Celestial Group Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $27.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07. Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $27.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

