Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.27. Halliburton posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 716,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589,073. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 96.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 179.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,987.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

