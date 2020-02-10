Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $183.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1,398.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $104.26 and a one year high of $185.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

