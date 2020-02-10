Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.29. Hanesbrands reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.89. 13,893,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,550,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 460.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 40.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

