Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) SVP Warren E. Barnes Sells 1,348 Shares

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $187,250.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of THG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,057. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.32. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $113.08 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

