Harbor Island Capital LLC Has $16.80 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harbor Island Capital LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 12.6% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in Apple by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 66,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Apple by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $320.03 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.56 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,400.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.01 and its 200-day moving average is $251.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

