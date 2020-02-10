HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HONE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of HONE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,093. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $640.97 million, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after purchasing an additional 219,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $891,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.