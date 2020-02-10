Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) CEO Patrick Harshman Sells 52,821 Shares

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) CEO Patrick Harshman sold 52,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $370,803.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,154.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT remained flat at $$6.78 during trading hours on Monday. 628,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,874. Harmonic Inc has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $8.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $612.53 million, a PE ratio of -84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,745,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 2,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 785,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 747,910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,720,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 751.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 390,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,940,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

