HashNet BitEco Trading Down 13.5% Over Last Week (HNB)

HashNet BitEco (CURRENCY:HNB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. One HashNet BitEco token can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. HashNet BitEco has a total market capitalization of $211,381.00 and approximately $32,562.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HashNet BitEco has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HashNet BitEco alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.91 or 0.03577739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00250288 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00135537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002863 BTC.

HashNet BitEco Profile

HashNet BitEco’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,640,456 tokens. HashNet BitEco’s official website is hnb.eco. HashNet BitEco’s official Twitter account is @HNB_ECO. HashNet BitEco’s official message board is medium.com/@hnb.eco. The Reddit community for HashNet BitEco is /r/HNB_ECO.

Buying and Selling HashNet BitEco

HashNet BitEco can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashNet BitEco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashNet BitEco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashNet BitEco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashNet BitEco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashNet BitEco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.