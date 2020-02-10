Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €45.00 Price Target

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.33) target price by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 100.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1&1 Drillisch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.72 ($38.05).

Shares of DRI stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting €22.40 ($26.05). 259,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 10.05. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1-year low of €20.84 ($24.23) and a 1-year high of €39.08 ($45.44). The company’s fifty day moving average is €22.39 and its 200 day moving average is €25.25.

1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

