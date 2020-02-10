HBZ coin (HBZ) Trading 17.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last week, HBZ coin has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. HBZ coin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $32,298.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HBZ coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, Mercatox, HitBTC and Bitlish.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bitlish, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

