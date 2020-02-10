HC Wainwright Reaffirms Positive Rating for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on OCUL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of OCUL opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.43.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,141.58% and a negative return on equity of 383.58%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

