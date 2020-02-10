HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $5.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VTVT. ValuEngine upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

VTVT traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.18. 19,987,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,987. The stock has a market cap of $113.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of -3.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,369,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,609,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,000. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 47,369 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

