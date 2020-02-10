HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Insider Sells $968,850.00 in Stock

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael S. Cuffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $145.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.09. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $151.93. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 947.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.81.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

