Head-To-Head Review: Adomani (OTCMKTS:ADOM) & China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY)

Adomani (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Adomani has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adomani and China Zenix Auto International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adomani $5.01 million 1.46 -$11.04 million ($0.15) -0.67 China Zenix Auto International $458.09 million 0.03 -$1.16 million N/A N/A

China Zenix Auto International has higher revenue and earnings than Adomani.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Adomani and China Zenix Auto International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adomani 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adomani currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,900.00%. Given Adomani’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adomani is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Profitability

This table compares Adomani and China Zenix Auto International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adomani -44.88% -88.28% -44.00% China Zenix Auto International -1.72% -1.84% -1.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Adomani shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Adomani shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adomani beats China Zenix Auto International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system. The company also offers lithium-ion battery packs, inverters, chargers, electrically driven systems for power steering and brakes, wiring harnesses, flat screen user-interface, and fleet technician diagnostic tools. ADOMANI, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

China Zenix Auto International Company Profile

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs. It sells its products directly and through a network of distributors under the Zhengxing, Zhengxing Prince, Haixia, Zhengchang, Lianxing, and CZX brands. The company was formerly known as Richwheel Limited and changed its name to China Zenix Auto International Limited in November 2010. China Zenix Auto International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Zenix Auto International Limited is a subsidiary of Newrace Limited.

