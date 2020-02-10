Head to Head Survey: Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) & Model N (NASDAQ:MODN)

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) and Model N (NYSE:MODN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lianluo Smart and Model N’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart $370,000.00 85.77 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A Model N $141.24 million 7.59 -$19.29 million ($0.43) -74.77

Lianluo Smart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Model N.

Profitability

This table compares Lianluo Smart and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart N/A -4.28% 41.73% Model N -12.15% -25.25% -8.22%

Risk and Volatility

Lianluo Smart has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Model N has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lianluo Smart and Model N, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A Model N 0 0 7 0 3.00

Model N has a consensus price target of $31.43, suggesting a potential downside of 2.24%. Given Model N’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Model N is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lianluo Smart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Lianluo Smart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Model N shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lianluo Smart beats Model N on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lianluo Smart

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. The company also offers Moxian+ User App that provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk; News Center with daily updates; and Game Center and MO-Shake, which allows users to win vouchers, discounts, etc. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. Moxian, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Fujian Sihe Media Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Model N

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies. The company also offers revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, rebates, incentives, channel management, and regulatory compliance. In addition, Model N, Inc. provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, and Switzerland.

