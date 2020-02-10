Head-To-Head Survey: Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) and Uber Technologies (OTCMKTS:UBER)

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mobivity and Uber Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A Uber Technologies 0 10 34 0 2.77

Uber Technologies has a consensus price target of $49.44, suggesting a potential upside of 23.58%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Mobivity.

Profitability

This table compares Mobivity and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobivity -113.58% N/A -110.61% Uber Technologies -60.13% -109.84% -29.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mobivity and Uber Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobivity $11.56 million 4.84 -$7.22 million N/A N/A Uber Technologies $14.15 billion 4.82 -$8.51 billion ($6.81) -5.88

Mobivity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uber Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Mobivity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Mobivity on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. Its platforms consist of software for phones, tablets, PCs, and point-of-sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content. The company captures transaction details, analyzes the data, and motivates customers and employees to take actions that enhance business performance through its recurrency platform. Its recurrency platform that unlocks POS and mobile data to help transforming customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights, including recapture, which captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for any POS system; recognition that consist of various reporting and analytics tools to uncover patterns in the buying behaviors of consumers; receipt, which unlocks the power of transactional data to create relevant and timely customer messages; reach that transforms standard SMS messaging into a data-driven marketing medium; and reup, which aids marketing to align focusing its attention on engaging the customer and trying to change their buying behavior. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online. The company is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name. The company also offers Uber Central, a tool that enables companies to request, manage, and pay for rides for their employees, customers, or partners; and Uber Health, which allows healthcare professionals to arrange rides for patients going to and from the care destinations. In addition, it provides freight transportation services to shippers in the freight industry under the Uber Freight name; leases vehicles to third-parties that use the vehicles to provide ridesharing or eats services through the platforms; and provides access to rides through personal mobility products, including dockless e-bikes and e-scooters under the JUMP name. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

