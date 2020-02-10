Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $316,254.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,363,587.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $112,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,972,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $36.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

