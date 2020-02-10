Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.11.

HTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cfra cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 54.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 52.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 461,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 158,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,989. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.42, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

