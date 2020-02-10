Hedera Hashgraph Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.07 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $60.22 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.74 or 0.03591341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00256314 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034112 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00047890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00136861 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,164,061,654 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

