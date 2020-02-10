Hellenic Coin Market Cap Tops $345,630.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $345,630.00 and approximately $2,299.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.89 or 0.00755796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007469 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,500,000 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

Hellenic Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.