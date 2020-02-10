Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 111,223 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Helmerich & Payne worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 415,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,647,000 after acquiring an additional 97,586 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 227,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 45,770 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.95. 5,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,724. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.04, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,737,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,295,007.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.95.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

