HempCoin Trading Up 102.6% This Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 102.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $1.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00047904 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00067851 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000742 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00080214 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,803.71 or 0.99514199 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000643 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000417 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 254,900,110 coins and its circulating supply is 254,764,960 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

