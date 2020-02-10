Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,007 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Henry Schein worth $39,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

HSIC stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.62. The company had a trading volume of 49,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.67. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.81.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. Bank of America lowered Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

