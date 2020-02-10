Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HT shares. ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE HT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.67 million, a PE ratio of -23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah bought 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 365,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,605.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,874.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,646 shares of company stock worth $212,059 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HT. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,060,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

