Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Heska by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Heska by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Heska by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Heska by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Heska by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Heska stock opened at $98.49 on Monday. Heska has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $110.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.02 million, a P/E ratio of 209.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

