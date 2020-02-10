Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,682,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922,387 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $176,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054,145 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 140,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 92,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 53,053 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.58. 2,430,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,675,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

