HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HEXO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded HEXO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.82 target price on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEXO by 895.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,593,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HEXO by 55.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 949,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 336,897 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the third quarter worth $3,213,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of HEXO by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 443,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter worth $438,000.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. HEXO has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

