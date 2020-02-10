Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Market Cap Reaches $3.42 Million

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Hi Mutual Society has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $4,952.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. In the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00047890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.61 or 0.05722068 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00057362 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00025668 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00120676 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

