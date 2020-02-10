Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,560 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,577,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,053,000 after acquiring an additional 572,113 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,351,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,758,000 after purchasing an additional 656,054 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,217,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,764,000 after purchasing an additional 169,311 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,172,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,789,000 after purchasing an additional 347,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,844,000 after purchasing an additional 591,513 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 467,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,846,387. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average is $51.06.

