Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 508 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 0.8% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.17. 1,499,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,923. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.89. The company has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

