Highland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1,808.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,850 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,838. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.