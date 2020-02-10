Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 1,345 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $335.01. 204,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,176. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $269.47 and a twelve month high of $335.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

