Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 1,641 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in CVS Health by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,785 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 6,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS traded up $1.72 on Monday, reaching $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 641,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,437. The firm has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.