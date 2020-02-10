Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 1,731 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. State Street Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after acquiring an additional 102,456 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,464,000 after acquiring an additional 96,610 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $508,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,404,000 after acquiring an additional 97,232 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $313.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $205.75 and a 1 year high of $314.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,340. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.73.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

