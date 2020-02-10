Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 5,807 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,158,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.77.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.74. 49,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,948. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

