Highland Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,579,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,746,000 after acquiring an additional 64,992 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 27,353 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $115.42. The company had a trading volume of 124,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $128.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day moving average of $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,043 shares of company stock valued at $23,811,977. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

