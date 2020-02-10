Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Argus set a $82.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,474. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day moving average is $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

