Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,172 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 3.1% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $44,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.71. 394,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,639,279. The stock has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

