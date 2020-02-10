Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.58.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.10. 98,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,189. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

