Highland Capital Management LLC Has $13.57 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37,955 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 945,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $307,203,000 after acquiring an additional 52,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,070,000 after acquiring an additional 48,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

NYSE TMO traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $333.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,498. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.90 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The company has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.