Highland Capital Management LLC Has $29.30 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,542,582 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

