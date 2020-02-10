Highland Capital Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPK remained flat at $$15.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.