Highland Capital Management LLC Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,388 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 28.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Xilinx by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $47,801,000 after purchasing an additional 89,048 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 340.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Xilinx by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $85.95. 130,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average is $98.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.67 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

