Highland Capital Management LLC Has $6.46 Million Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,413. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $58.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

